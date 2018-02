PHOENIX - Neighbors tipped off police to a burglary happening at a north Phoenix home where a burglar left behind his false teeth.

Phoenix Police report that on February 20, they were called to a neighborhood near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

Neighbors reportedly told police that they saw a man, later identified as 37-year-old Casey James Black, try to enter one home and then go into a backyard.

After hearing loud noises coming from the house, residents saw Black open the front door from the inside and "yell as though he was celebrating some sort of achievement." He then closed the door.

Neighbors kept an eye on the home until officers arrived. Police contacted the owner, who was not home at the time, and commanded Black to come out.

Police say the house was ransacked.

Police say they found Black in possession of several jewelry items that did not belong to him. However, inside the home, police say, they found a case of false teeth that did belong to him.

Black allegedly made several statements to police saying the home was his father's and later stated that he thought he was in Miami.

He's been charged with burglary.