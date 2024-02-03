Police asking for public's help after man found dead in north Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public's help after a man was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Friday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the area of 32nd Street and Greenway Road just before 1:45 p.m. for a report of a man found dead in a home.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who has since been identified as 72-year-old Thomas Ogden.

Ogden had "obvious signs of trauma" and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

It's not clear what caused the trauma Ogden suffered.

Police say the Office of the Medical Examiner will determine more information about Ogden's death.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip.