Police asking for help finding suspect who shot and killed 20-year-old in west Phoenix

Mohamed Toure was shot near 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Friday afternoon
Posted at 12:53 PM, Apr 27, 2024
PHOENIX — Police is asking for the public's help to identify who shot a 20-year-old man and left him for dead on a west Phoenix street.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 1 p.m. Friday for a reported unresponsive man in the street.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as 20-year-old Mohamed Toure.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

