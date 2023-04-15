Watch Now
Police ask for public's help identifying suspect connected to March shooting near 35th Ave and Indian School

Silent Witness has released video moments before 45-year-old Michael Anthony Amarillas was shot inside his apartment
Phoenix police and silent witness are seeking the public's help in identifying the man seen in this video for a homicide that occurred at The Resort on 35th apartments in west Phoenix.
Silent witness 4-15.png
Posted at 10:09 AM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 13:09:57-04

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they believe to be the shooter that killed 45-year-old Michael Anthony Amarillas in March.

On March 15, just before 10:30 a.m., Phoenix police the suspect was seen walking up the stairs at an apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Moments later, you can see the same man running down the stairs.

Resort on 35th
Police say 45-year-old Michael Anthony Amarillas was shot and killed at The Resorts on 35th on March 15th.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic or Native American man, between 5 foot 6 and 5 foot 10 inches tall and roughly 200-240 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white construction helmet, jeans, a dark-colored jacket, and boots.

23-3925 suspect stairs.jfif

Investigators say he fled the scene in a "newer model" silver Jeep Gladiator with large tires and dark rims.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $2,000 reward for any information related to this case.

If you have any information regarding this case, you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.

