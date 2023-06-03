Watch Now
Pinal County searching for man allegedly involved in child sexual abuse case

Officials say 39-year-old James Ibach poses an imminent and dangerous threat to children.
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 18:43:39-04

ARIZONA CITY — Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly had "hundreds of child sexual abuse material" at his residence.

On Thursday, PCSO's Internet Crimes Against Children unit obtained and executed a search warrant on 39-year-old James Ibach's residence after receiving an emergency report.

Officials say Ibach was informed of the investigation and left his residence before PCSO officials arrived.

Multiple devices owned by Ibach allegedly contained "hundreds of child sexual abuse material."

Officials say Ibach poses an imminent and dangerous threat to children. If he is soon, PCSO says to not contact or approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO immediately at 520-866-5111.

