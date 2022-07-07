Pinal County authorities searching for man accused in double shooting

WINKELMAN, AZ — Pinal County authorities are searching for a man they say shot two people at a home near Winkelman on the 4th of July.

Just before 9:45 p.m. Monday, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about shots fired at the home on Aravaipa Drive near Winkelman.

Deputies arrived and found two people had been shot. The sheriff's office says a 39-year-old male victim was found dead at the scene, and a 38-year-old female had suffered a superficial gunshot wound.

Witnesses identified the suspect as 40-year-old Oscar Valencia of Tucson. He reportedly knew the female victim.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office

Valencia allegedly left the area traveling southbound on SR-77 in a silver 2014 Jeep Patriot, with the Arizona license plate DDA1AXA.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to PCSO.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Valencia or the vehicle, you are asked to call 911 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).