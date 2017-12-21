PHX. PD: Another victim found after teen comes forward alleging sex abuse

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man is behind bars after he allegedly had sexual contact with two minors in separate incidents.

Phoenix police report that on December 15 they arrested 48-year-old Orgenis Vasquez Moreno for sexual conduct with a minor.

Police say a minor girl came forward saying her father's ex-roommate molested her three years ago. During their investigation police discovered another victim who also accuses Moreno of molesting her several years ago, when she was a minor.

Moreno allegedly admitted to police that he had sexual contact with the two underage girls, who do not know each other.

Moreno was arrested near 35th and Glendale Avenues and is being held on a $200,000 bond.