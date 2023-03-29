Phoenix teacher accused of attempting to lure minor for sexual conduct

PHOENIX — A Phoenix teacher has been arrested, accused of attempting to lure minors for sexual activity.

Thirty-year-old Samuel Bauman is accused of communicating with undercover officers on several dating apps in order to try to find young children.

Bauman allegedly agreed with an undercover officer to meet with him in order to have sex with whom Bauman thought was the man’s child.

Bauman allegedly drove to an agreed-upon location and brought sex toys to the location.

According to court paperwork, Bauman was currently employed as a teacher by the Phoenix Coding Academy High School as well as Mesa Public Schools in the past.

Court paperwork shows someone provided police a tip that Bauman had expressed interest in underage children.

Bauman faces one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police have not given any indication that Bauman actually had any sexual conduct with children.

ABC15 has reached out to the Phoenix Union High School District for a statement on Bauman's arrest. We will update this story if one is received.