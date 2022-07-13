Watch Now
Phoenix police seize drugs and guns from truck after man found asleep inside

ABC15's latest headlines as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 14:42:45-04

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after Phoenix police allegedly seized drugs and guns from his truck last week.

The department posted on social media that they responded to a truck near 16th Street and Wikieup on July 7 with 40-year-old Donald Garwood inside. Garwood was "passed out" in the truck when officers arrived.

Officers then searched the vehicle and allegedly found more than 860 grams of meth, about 70 grams of heroin, over 40 Xanax bars, nearly 950 fentanyl pills, and four guns.

Police say Garwood was then booked on multiple charges.

