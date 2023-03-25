Watch Now
Phoenix police seeking public help in identifying bus stop armed robber

Phoenix police are asking for the publics help in identifying the suspect of an alleged armed robbery that happened February 17, 2023 near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road.i
Posted at 9:42 AM, Mar 25, 2023
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are seeking public help in identifying a man from an armed robbery case last month.

Police say the suspect was riding the bus, got off, and began following the victim around 4 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road on February 17.

Reports say the man approached the victim, pulled out a handgun, and took the victim's phone before fleeing on foot eastbound down Indian School Road.

According to investigators, the alleged suspect is a Hispanic male, in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds.

Phoenix police suspect

If you have any information regarding this case, you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org.

