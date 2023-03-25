Phoenix police seeking public help in identifying bus stop armed robber

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are seeking public help in identifying a man from an armed robbery case last month.

Police say the suspect was riding the bus, got off, and began following the victim around 4 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road on February 17.

Reports say the man approached the victim, pulled out a handgun, and took the victim's phone before fleeing on foot eastbound down Indian School Road.

According to investigators, the alleged suspect is a Hispanic male, in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds.

Phoenix PD Phoenix police suspect

If you have any information regarding this case, you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org.