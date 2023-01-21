Phoenix police seeking help identifying suspect in west Phoenix crime spree

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who is allegedly linked to an armed robbery and an aggravated assault.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old, standing 5'6", and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

The armed robbery allegedly took place at a store near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say the suspect swung a knife at one of the employees.

Officers also said that the suspect stole a homeowner's turf and when confronted, knocked the woman down causing her to hit her head and go unconscious.

The suspect drives a grey Jeep that might be a Patriot and also possibly pulling a dual axel trailer.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.