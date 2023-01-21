Watch Now
Phoenix police seeking help identifying suspect in west Phoenix armed robbery

Silent Witness
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 16:39:49-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who is allegedly linked to an armed robbery in west Phoenix.

The armed robbery allegedly took place at a store near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road on January 18 around 10 a.m.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man between 18 and 25 years old, standing 5'7", with a thin build, black hair, brown eyes, and a mustache.

Silent Witness armed robbery

Police say the man allegedly attempted to leave without paying for merchandise. When confronted by an employee, the man allegedly swung a knife at the employee.

The suspect was last seen driving a blue passenger car.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

