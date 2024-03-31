Phoenix police see decrease in homicides, property crime

PHOENIX, AZ — Homicides in Phoenix decreased 11% last year but still remain high compared to previous years.

Phoenix police attribute the downward trend to the department's crime reduction plan.

The plan includes targeting the small percentage of people who commit a majority of the crime.

"We went out and we were looking for the most violent offenders – people that were outstanding for probation violations, parole violators, repeat offenders," Sgt. Mayra Reeson, a spokesperson with Phoenix Police Department. "We sent a message: we're serious about reducing crime here in Phoenix and we're going after the most violent."

Meanwhile, experts with ASU told ABC15 that crime was down because the pandemic was over.

"There's a couple reasons we theorize this is occurring and the main thing scientific literature is pointing to is that we are starting to go back to normal," said Jesenia Pizarro, a professor with ASU's School of Criminology & Criminal Justice.

Pizzaro told ABC15 we saw a big spike in crime in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

"Some of the things that we have attributed to the chaos that COVID caused during that time are the closures, a lot of services that could helped to intervene, stay-at-home orders and extra stress," she said.

In 2019, before the pandemic, there were 139 homicides in Phoenix. That's about 42% less than in 2023.

Police also saw a decrease in property crimes like burglaries and larceny in 2023.

However, there was a 22% jump in auto thefts.

Reeson said a new Real Time Operations Center will help keep communities safe.

She also said the department would be using new cameras, license plate readers and gunshot detectors to catch criminals faster.

"Usually we are going to the location where (the crime) occurred," she said. "With some of this technology, we might be able to direct officers to the direction of the suspect and bring closure to it immediately."