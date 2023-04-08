Phoenix police searching for suspects allegedly connected to light rail stabbing in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stabbed a man in the light rail in March.

Officers say the incident occurred on March 25, just after 11 p.m.

In a video shared by police, you can see a fight breaking out on the train, then the suspect lunging at another man with a knife.

Officials say the stabbing suspect is a Black man, roughly 5 feet 9 inches, 160 pounds. He is approximately 25 years old, has black braided hair, a goatee, and was last seen wearing a black "PUMA" sweatshirt and black pants.

The other suspect was described by police as wearing a black durag with a multicolor hooded jacket, black pants, and white shoes.

Both were last seen exiting the train at 24th and Jefferson streets running southbound.

If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.