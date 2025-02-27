Phoenix police searching for driver involved in deadly pedestrian crash

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly pedestrian crash near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road Wednesday evening.
Officials say the incident happened around 6 p.m. when a vehicle was driving westbound on Maricopa Street when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway.
The pedestrian, only identified as a woman, was taken to a hospital where she died.
Police say the vehicle involved left the scene before officers arrived.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.
The crash remains under investigation.