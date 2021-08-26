Phoenix police searching for assault suspect, victim hospitalized

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help locating an assault suspect.

According to police, on July 28, 2021, around 5:45 p.m. officers responded to an aggravated assault call near 19th and Peoria avenues.

Watch video of the assault in the player above (Warning: Viewer discretion is advised)

A 62-year-old male was taken to the hospital with a head injury after being punched by another adult male. The victim remains hospitalized with a serious head injury from the incident.

Details on what led up to the assault have not been released. The victim’s identity has also not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.