Phoenix police looking for help identifying jewelry robbery suspect

PHOENIX — Phoenix police need your help identifying a man they say robbed a jewelry store in west Phoenix.

The suspect allegedly reached over the counter and stole several pieces of jewelry at a Curacao store near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Investigators say when the suspect was leaving, he raised his hand toward an employee indicating that he had a weapon.

The suspect then left the scene in a white Jeep Renegade.

Police believe the suspect is a Hispanic male, between 25 and 30 years old, roughly 5'9", weighing 180 pounds.

He also has tattoos on his arms and neck and was last seen wearing a black hat and a green camo sweater.

If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking.