Phoenix police looking to identify man involved in armed robbery near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — Police are looking for the public's help identifying a man they say was involved in an armed robbery in north Phoenix in late June.

Phoenix police say it happened near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on the morning of June 27.

You can watch surveillance video of the incident in the player above. WARNING: The video can be hard to watch.

The victim was reportedly unloading a delivery truck when the suspect approached him and asked for money.

The victim told the man he had no money, and after that, the man pulled out a knife and was trying to reach for the victim's wallet.

A fight ensued between the two until the suspect kicked the victim, forcing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect then fled with the victim's wallet.

Police consider the suspect armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO, or on their website.