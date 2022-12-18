Phoenix police investigating alleged kidnapping of four people that led to pursuit

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an alleged kidnapping that led to a pursuit and one gunshot being fired overnight in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received a report of a kidnapping involving a woman and her three children near 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Officers and a police helicopter located the vehicle involved and they attempted to perform a traffic stop on it.

However, the vehicle did not stop and the helicopter followed it to multiple locations.

When the vehicle got to the area of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road, officers reportedly moved in with their patrol cars.

That is when officers heard one gunshot come from inside the vehicle.

The vehicle continued and the occupants got out and ran into the neighborhood.

Police believed at the time they had run into a home and a search warrant was obtained to enter the home.

Officers then made entry into that home but no suspects were found.

Phoenix police did reportedly find the children safe later, and they believe the woman may have cooperated with the suspect or suspects to evade capture.

Police are still looking into how many people may have been involved in the kidnapping.

No one was hurt, and police continue to investigate.