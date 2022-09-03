Phoenix police looking for help identifying two suspects in armed robbery

PHOENIX — Phoenix police need the public's help identifying two men that allegedly held up a convenience store with a gun.

Police say it happened on Friday, August 26th, at about 8:15 a.m. at the Circle K location near the Loop 202 and 32nd Street in Phoenix.

Police have released video of the robbery in progress, and it shows a man holding a gun at two employees while a second man goes behind the counter and takes money from the register.

Police say the suspect with the gun fired one shot near the employee but did not strike them. The men got away with just over $40.

The first suspect is described as a black male around 45 years old, about 5'7" and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a yellow hat, maroon shirt, black jeans and was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a male around 45 years old, about 5'9" and 230 pounds. He had a black hair piece, green shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a scar on his right arm and right hand area.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-948-6377.