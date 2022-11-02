Watch Now
Phoenix police involved in shooting near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road

Police say a 'suspect is down' after the shooting
Posted at 4:56 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 20:01:11-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting Wednesday evening, according to the department.

The incident happened near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road. According to police, a suspect is "down" in the incident, however, the scene remains active.

Police say no officers were injured, but additional details are unknown at this time.

This officer-involved shooting happened just a few blocks away from where a deadly shooting happened earlier in the afternoon Wednesday. Police have given no indication at this time that the two shootings were connected in any way.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

