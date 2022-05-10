Phoenix police investigating homicide after commuter finds body

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after a commuter found a body with an apparent stab wound near 14th and Jefferson streets early Monday morning.

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Davante Wright.

After searching the area for witnesses and possible leads, detectives say Wright was last seen alive around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

No suspect description has been given.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.