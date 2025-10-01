Phoenix police identify suspect in 2010 cold case

PHOENIX — A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation from 2010, Phoenix police said.

Officials said Walter Zimmer was found dead at a bus stop near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road on September 5, 2010, just after 6 a.m.

Zimmer was found with obvious signs of injury, but detectives were unable to find any witnesses or surveillance video.

However, physical evidence was collected from the scene. Police were able to develop an unidentified male DNA profile from the Phoenix Police Crime Lab.

The case had been assigned to cold case detectives who were able to make a match to the DNA profile.

That profile led detectives to Edgar Mendoza.

On Monday, Phoenix police located Mendoza, who was brought to Phoenix police headquarters for questioning.

"During the interview, he confessed to the homicide. This case was successfully resolved through the combined efforts of the Homicide Unit, Cold Case Squad and the Phoenix Police Crime Lab," police said.

It's not clear if charges have been filed against Mendoza at this point.

