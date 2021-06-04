Two women shot in Phoenix near Central and Dobbins, suspect missing

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a suspect after two women were shot near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road Thursday night.

According to police, two adult females were found with gunshot wounds in the area around 7 p.m.

Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment and one is in critical condition.

The suspect, an adult male, is believed to be a family member of the victims and fled the area on foot before police arrived.

Police urge the public to avoid the area.

No other description of the suspect was immediately available.