Phoenix PD investigating shooting near I-17 and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A shooting investigation is underway in central Phoenix.

Just before noon, Phoenix police officers were called to the area of Interstate 17 and Camelback Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

An ABC15 crew at the scene saw multiple bullet holes in a black sedan at the scene.

The location of the shooting is near the Choice Learning Academy in the Alhambra Elementary School District.

There's no word yet if the school has been impacted by police activity.

No information on a suspect has been released, but police believe the suspect left the area prior to officers arriving.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police is asking anyone with information or videos of the incident to reach out to law enforcement.