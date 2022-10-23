Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Phoenix PD investigating shooting near 63rd Ave and Lower Buckeye Rd

Road closures and restrictive traffic are expected in the area
Phoenix police officers are investigating a shooting incident Saturday night near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
Posted at 10:25 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 01:37:36-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers are investigating a shooting incident Saturday night near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Details at this time are limited, but officials say there are reports of multiple people being injured at this time.

Police say people should expect road closures and restrictive traffic in the area.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!