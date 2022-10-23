Phoenix PD investigating shooting near 63rd Ave and Lower Buckeye Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers are investigating a shooting incident Saturday night near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Details at this time are limited, but officials say there are reports of multiple people being injured at this time.

Police say people should expect road closures and restrictive traffic in the area.

Road closures and restrictive traffic are expected in the area.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.