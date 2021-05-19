Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

PHOENIX PD: Assault suspect wanted after stealing AZ Humane Society vehicle

items.[0].image.alt
Arizona Humane Society
Humane1.jpg
Posted at 6:06 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 21:15:18-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for an assault suspect who allegedly stole an Arizona Humane Society marked vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to an assault call near 7th Avenue and Hatcher Road Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the suspect ran from officers and ended up at the Arizona Humane Society building near 11th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

The suspect allegedly approached a staff member who was exiting a marked Humane Society vehicle and took the vehicle from the victim. While driving away from the scene, the suspect allegedly struck a marked police vehicle that was unoccupied at the time.

Police say there were no animals inside the Humane Society vehicle at the time it was stolen.

The vehicle is a 2016 Ford Transit Van with Arizona license plate CJ98261. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Las Vegas Lights Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app