Phoenix officers involved in shooting near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the suspect is outstanding.

No officers were injured in this incident. It is unknown if the suspect in this incident is injured.

We are responding to an Officer involved Shooting in the area of 21st Avenue and Turney Avenue. Officers are code 4. Suspect is outstanding. Please avoid the area as it's an active scene. Further info to follow. pic.twitter.com/nAafGrQAcv — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 7, 2022

Officials ask the public to avoid the area as it is an active scene.

This is an ongoing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.