Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Phoenix officers involved in shooting near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road

Police say the suspect is outstanding
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix Police
Posted at 5:14 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 19:15:47-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the suspect is outstanding.

No officers were injured in this incident. It is unknown if the suspect in this incident is injured.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area as it is an active scene.

This is an ongoing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway