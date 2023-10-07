Phoenix middle school student in custody after gun found in his home

PHOENIX — A Phoenix middle school student is facing a felony charge after police say they found a gun in the student's home.

Phoenix police tweeted body camera video from late August on Saturday showing the search warrant being executed at the home.

There's zero tolerance for guns at school. Those who disobey the law will be arrested.

If you see something, say something.#PhoenixPolice #SeeSomethingSaySomething #Phoenix #Police pic.twitter.com/Krif9zPr9I — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 7, 2023

Phoenix police tell ABC15 that information that can be released about the incident is limited.

But they said that the school provided the information that led to the search warrant.

The warrant was executed on the evening of August 28, according to the body camera video.

The gun was found in the student's bedroom.

Police add that the student had been making threats of shooting students at his school in north Phoenix. It's not clear what school or district was involved.

Now, that student is facing a felony charge.

Police reiterate that there is zero tolerance for guns in schools, and those who possess firearms in schools will be arrested.