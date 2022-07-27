Phoenix man arrested for animal neglect after cattle had to be euthanized

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man faces more than 60 charges related to animal cruelty and neglect after authorities had to euthanize several farm animals found in his care.

According to court paperwork, Joe Salazar was contacted on July 19 after a family member alerted authorities about animals on his property that were severely neglected.

Investigators reportedly located a dead cow on the property near 16th Street and Southern Avenue, as well as a baby calf and a bull that both had serious injuries that were making it hard for them to walk.

The baby calf, a bull, a cow, and a horse all had to be euthanized due to serious injuries and infections.

In total 33 animals on Salazar’s property were believed to be neglected, including pigs, horses, cows, and bulls. The animals that survived were seized by the Department of Agriculture.

Salazar reportedly told investigators that he has been taking care of cattle for years but did not currently have a veterinarian for his animals.

Salazar faces 36 counts of failure animal cruelty and neglect, as well as 33 counts to provide medical treatment.