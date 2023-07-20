Phoenix healthcare worker receives 21-year prison sentence for 2020 death of patient

PHOENIX — A man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for the death of a vulnerable adult entrusted to his care.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced today that Valer Catuna, an owner of a Phoenix-based adult care home, received his sentence for the death of 53-year-old William Griswold.

(Video in the player is of previous coverage of the investigation)

Griswold was a patient diagnosed with several health and mental problems, including traumatic brain injury, after he was struck by a car in 2017. He was a patient at the Artemis Adult Care Home from December 2019 until he was killed on Oct. 1, 2020.

Griswold was completely dependent on Catuna and other employees for his day-to-day needs and care.

On the morning of the incident, another resident of the home witnessed Catuna get angry and push Griswold onto his bed, and repeatedly strike him with a closed fist, according to court documents.

The witness reported Catuna only stopped when a vendor arrived at the front door of the care facility.

The witness then texted a relative and later told police they waited to come forward with the information because they were afraid, as they are also a resident of the facility.

Griswold was on his bed the rest of the day, according to the witness, and was cold to the touch, despite Griswold saying he was hot.

Griswold died sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. that evening, according to documents.

"The details of this case are unconscionable. Mr. Griswold deserved better, as all vulnerable adults do," said Attorney General Mayes. "My office will not tolerate fraud and abuse perpetuated against our state's elderly and vulnerable residents – and those committing these crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Catuna was originally charged by a grand jury with second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse, but on May 30 of this year, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

His 21-year prison sentence is the maximum term allowed for the offense.