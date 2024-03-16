Peoria police seize an array of illegal drugs in recent arrest of accused dealer

PEORIA, AZ — A man is in custody after Peoria police say he was found in a stolen car impaired by drugs he intended to sell.

Police say their officers were recently called out to a report of a man passed out in a stolen car.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the car impaired on drugs.

Police believe the man intended to sell the drugs he was found impaired on in the vehicle.

The officers proceeded to seize cocaine, fentanyl pills, meth, heroin, ecstasy pills, and a firearm from the man during the arrest.

It's not clear if and how many charges the man is facing.