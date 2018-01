A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually abused a woman in the parking lot of Desert Diamond Casino near 91st and Northern avenues.

The Tohono O' Odham Nation Police report that at about 2 a.m. on January 15, a woman was grabbed from behind as she was standing near her vehicle in the casino parking lot.

The customer reported to police that she was next to her car when the man came up behind her, grabbed her, and touched her buttocks.

She also said the man, later identified as 29-year-old Carlos Miguel Moiza, turned her around, touched her face and said something to her in Spanish before running away.

Police were able to catch Moiza in the parking lot.

Police say surveillance video reportedly shows Moiza driving and walking around the parking lot before attacking the woman.

Moiza has been charged with sexual abuse.