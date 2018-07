PHOENIX - A woman was able to fight off an attacker after she was pulled into a Phoenix alley.

Phoenix police report that on July 14, at about 2:45 a.m. a woman was walking near 19th and Glendale avenues, when she was allegedly grabbed from behind and pulled into an alley.

The suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Andy Charlie, placed one hand over the victim’s mouth and another around her neck.

The woman was able to bite Charlie on the hand. He then reportedly threw the victim to the ground.

The woman bit Charlie again and yelled, 'rape!" Charlie then ran away.

The woman was able to flag down a motorist and called the police and a friend for help.

Police say the woman's friend located the suspect down the street and directed police there. Police arrested Charlie after a short foot pursuit.

Charlie has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.