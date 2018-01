TOLLESON, AZ - A woman struck a trailer with her car and pushed it through a brick wall as she was allegedly trying to hit her ex.

Tolleson Police report that on January 9, Veronica Andrea Guzman, 36, went to the home of the father of her children in search of her adult son.

Police say the father came out and confronted the woman, and then tried to ride away on a bicycle. That's when Guzman allegedly accelerated her car toward the man, crashing into a small trailer.

Police say she pushed the trailer onto the curb, across the sidewalk, and through a brick wall. The victim was reportedly behind the trailer at the time but managed to escape without injury.

A neighbor called the police who arrested her near the home at 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street for criminal damage and aggravated assault.