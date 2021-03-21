PD: Woman arrested after allegedly shooting, killing husband at north Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot and killed by his wife in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Officers say they responded to the scene near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road after a man reported being shot by his wife at around 2 a.m.

The man also reported that his wife was still armed inside the home with their 14-year-old daughter.

When officers arrived, they say they took the woman, identified as 52-year-old Diane Smith, into custody without incident.

Court documents said the 14-year-old daughter told police she woke up to gunfire and came out of the living room to find her mother with a rifle and her father who was injured on the floor.

Authorities said the family dog was also found shot in the living room.

Neighbors told police they were sleeping when they heard shots, glass break and allegedly found a hole in the master bathroom wall.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

He was identified by authorities as 50-year-old Brandon Smith.

The 14-year-old daughter was not injured during the incident, police say.

Officials are working to determine what led up to the shooting.