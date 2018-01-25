PD: Witnesses hold suspect in deadly Phoenix DUI crash

PHOENIX - A Phoenix suspect is in custody after a DUI crash where witnesses had to hold him down.

Phoenix police report that on January 18 at about 11 p.m. a vehicle drove up on the sidewalk near 15th Avenue and Thomas Road. One pedestrian managed to jump out of the way, but another was struck by the car.

Police say Andy Anthony Flores later died from his injuries.

Witnesses tell police the car continued driving on the sidewalk, narrowly missing another pedestrian, before stopping.

The driver, 18-year-old Keten Burke Crawford, was passed out in the car and needed assistance to get out.

Witnesses say he tried to leave the area, but they held him there until police arrived.

Police say Crawford was under the influence of marijuana and admitted smoking it just thirty minutes before the collision.

Crawford has been charged with manslaughter and two counts of endangerment.