PD: Two men charged in Cash for Gold Store theft in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ - Two men were arrested and charged after they reportedly zip-tied a worker and stole more than $2,000 from a Glendale business.

Glendale police report that on January 24, they arrived at the Cash for Gold Store near 51st and Peoria avenues, just in time to see a man run to a car and throw a black bag into it.

Police detained 31-year-old Victor Perez and reportedly saw zip-ties, latex gloves in the car and a white ski mask in Perez' possession.

The victim described the other suspect involved, and he was located by police, at an apartment complex near the store.

The victim reportedly told police that two men, later identified as Perez and 34-year-old Edwardo Alvarez, entered the store and held him at gunpoint, while Perez zip-tied his hands and put him in the bathroom.

The two allegedly ransacked the store, taking more than $2,000 in cash.

Police say they found personal items belonging to the victim inside the black bag found in the suspect's vehicle.

Alvarez and Perez are both being held on $100,000 bonds for aggravated assault, armed robbery, and kidnapping.