PD: Double shooting at Peoria home was a murder-suicide

It happened near 83rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road
Posted at 12:19 PM, Oct 25, 2023
PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say two people are dead after a shooting at a home Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the home near 83rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Two people were reportedly found dead inside.

From the initial investigation, police believe the shooting was a murder-suicide.

The victims have only been identified as a 50-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man.

Police say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

