PD: Two armed homeowners in Glendale force burglar to flee

GLENDALE, AZ - Armed homeowners at two Glendale homes forced a suspected burglar to flee their homes.

Glendale police report that on February 28 at about 8:30 a.m., they arrested 39-year-old Jeremy James Ackley in a neighborhood near 75th and Glendale avenues.

Police say a resident at one home notified his mother of an intruder in the backyard, trying to open a window. The woman armed herself and confronted Ackley, who ran away.

Ackley was startled at another home when the resident heard noises and saw Ackley in the backyard, after entering the house and stealing several DVDs.

He then allegedly went to a third home and used a pair of bolt cutters to cut window screens and attempt to enter the house. The homeowner armed himself and confronted Ackley in the backyard, forcing him to run away.

Police captured Ackley down the street and arrested him for burglary.