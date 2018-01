TEMPE, AZ - Officials have arrested a man accused of having sex with a minor in Tempe.

Tempe police report that on January 10 a teenage boy under 15 years old came forward and told police that he had been sexually abused by 38-year-old David Chandler Owens.

Police say Owens was a "trusted family friend as well as a church member" that the child was staying with in October 2017.

While investigating this allegation, police say they received contact from another male teenager, who allegedly told them that Owens performed multiple sexual acts with him over a three-year period.

The victim told police Owens used sex toys and restraints during their sex acts.

A third boy also came forward accusing Owens of committing sex acts with him from 2013 to 2017.

He allegedly told police that Owens bought him pink boys underwear for a Christmas present, for the boy to model for him.

Owens is being held on a $500,000 bond for sexual conduct with a minor.

Police say there could be as many as 18 charges in total.