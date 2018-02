MESA, AZ - A man allegedly used a railroad spike to threaten another man and later threatened police officers as well.

Mesa police report that on January 28 a man, later identified as 48-year-old Michael Giardina, threatened to injure another man with a railroad spike.

The victim ran away and contacted the police.

When police arrived and located Giardina, he allegedly yelled at the officers, pulled out the railroad spike and held it threateningly.

Officers pulled their guns but were able to detain Giardina without incident.

He has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.