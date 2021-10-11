PD: Suspect in custody after man stabbed to death in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing a man in Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix police say officers were called to 22nd and Devonshire avenues around 8 p.m. to investigate a stabbing call in the area.

When investigators arrived on scene, they found 23-year-old Kevin Gomez Vasquez with stab wounds. Police say Vasquez was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During their investigation, detectives learned Vasquez was involved in an altercation with three other people when the stabbing occurred.

Police say officers developed probable cause to arrest 23-year-old Luis Humberto Perez Soto, who was known to the victim.