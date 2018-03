SURPRISE, AZ - A Surprise woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards and checks from 19 people.

Surprise police report that on March 1 they were assisting Maricopa County Adult Probation officers in capturing 32-year-old Annette Marie Valdez for an outstanding warrant.

They found Valdez in front of a home near El Mirage and Greenway roads with four bags.

While searching the bags, police reportedly found stolen checks and credit cards belonging to 19 victims.

Some of the checks were used to purchase items worth over $7,000. Three of the victims contacted by police reported that their mail had been stolen from their Sun City West homes.

Police say they also found illegal drugs, scales and handgun and ammunition.