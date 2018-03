SURPRISE, AZ - An accused stalker was caught doing laundry, eating, and showering in a Surprise woman's home, according to police.

Surprise police report that around 9:30 a.m. on March 5, 44-year-old Michael Dale Irvin entered the victim's home near Cotton Lane and Greenway Road.

While there, Irvin reportedly washed his laundry, used the victim's shower, and ate a meal.

That afternoon, he was confronted by the woman's children, who are both under 15 years old. Irvin allegedly told the kids that their mother was allowing him to stay at the home.

When their mother called to check on the children, she told them Irvin was not allowed in the house and to call the police.

Irvin left the home, but was soon taken into custody by officers in the neighborhood.

According to police, Irvin had been stalking the woman after he was told she wanted no more contact with him.

He has been charged with criminal trespassing.