PHOENIX - Campus police at South Mountain Community College recently chased down a golf cart thief.

Campus police report that on February 13, 18-year-old Kemal Jerome Lemons stole a golf cart worth about $6,000 and drove it off-campus, about two miles away.

An officer chased after the suspect and caught him in a neighborhood, near Central and Southern avenues, after a foot chase.

They say Lemons has prior convictions for trespassing and burglary. He has been charged with theft.