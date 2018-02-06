PD: Sisters are caught stealing from cars in North Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Two sisters were caught stealing from cars in an apartment complex parking lot in North Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police report that on January 31 at about 3 a.m. they received a call from a witness who reportedly saw three suspicious people in the parking lot of an apartment complex, near Scottsdale Road and Thompson Peak Parkway.

One of the suspects was apparently carrying several purses. When police arrived, the three ran. One woman, 22-year-old Stephanie Nicole Porter, was caught in the parking lot. Her sister, 19-year-old Melissa Leeann Porter, was captured hiding in a victim’s car.

A male suspect escaped from the scene, but police say they found a stolen purse in his car.

Police say Melissa was in possession of stolen wallet and credit cards from another car burglary. Melissa reportedly told police that they were breaking into cars because "It was an easy way to make some quick money."

Police say Stephanie is on probation for felony convictions in 2015.

Police believe the sisters may be involved in other car burglaries in the area, as they are continuing to investigate multiple reported thefts.

The Porter's have been both charged with burglary.