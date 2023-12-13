Police seeking information after man's body found near 35th and Peoria avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Department officials are looking for information regarding a body that was found in Phoenix Sunday.

Just before 3 a.m. on December 10, officers responded to the area of 33rd and Peoria avenues for a body that was discovered.

When detectives arrived, they located the body of 46-year-old Christian Brobeck with obvious signs of trauma, according to Phoenix PD.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined the death was a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO and provide an anonymous tip.