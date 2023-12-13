Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police seeking information after man's body found near 35th and Peoria avenues

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix police
Posted at 11:18 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 13:20:41-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Department officials are looking for information regarding a body that was found in Phoenix Sunday.

Just before 3 a.m. on December 10, officers responded to the area of 33rd and Peoria avenues for a body that was discovered.

When detectives arrived, they located the body of 46-year-old Christian Brobeck with obvious signs of trauma, according to Phoenix PD.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined the death was a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO and provide an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61