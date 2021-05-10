PD: Security guard shoots, kills man near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — A Valley security guard is facing murder charges after he reportedly shot and killed a man in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say around 1:37 a.m., officers were called to investigate a shooting call at a business near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When police arrived on scene they found a man, later identified as 29-year-old Ruben Sekiseka, who had been shot to death.

Investigators learned that the shooting suspect, 34-year-old Serafin Chavez, was working as an armed security guard at the business and had escorted Sekiseka out after an altercation.

Police say Chavez initially told investigators that Sekiska shot himself as he was leaving, but during the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Chavez had actually shot Sekiska, and hid the expended casing from his gun before officers arrived on scene.

Chavez was booked into jail for one count of second-degree murder, and one count of tampering with evidence.