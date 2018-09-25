PD: Scottsdale woman arrested for throwing knives at ex-boyfriend

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A Scottsdale woman with multiple domestic violence convictions was arrested after throwing knives at her ex-boyfriend.

Scottsdale police report that just after midnight on September 19 they responded to a domestic violence call, at an apartment near Hayden and McKellips roads.

The victim reportedly told police that he returned home from work and found music playing loudly. He turned it down, so the neighbors wouldn't be disturbed. That's when his ex-girlfriend, 31-year-old Shawna Marie Buckner, turned the music back up and began arguing with him.

When the victim turned the music down again, Buckner allegedly threatened to stab the victim.

She went into the kitchen and retrieved two 8-10-inch knives. She threw the knives at the man as he ran up the stairs. He grabbed the knives and managed to get outside the apartment.

Police responded and searched the area for about two hours, before being contacted by a family member of Buckner, who told police that he found her in his kitchen, "talking to herself and 'acting weird.'"

Court documents show that Buckner has been convicted of domestic violence twice in the last seven years. The last conviction was this past March.

She has been charged with aggravated domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic or sexual violence, there are several local and national organizations offering resources. Anyone in need of immediate assistance should contact either the Maricopa County Shelter Line at 480-890-3039, the National 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), or the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence at 602-279-2900. A number of organizations are available 24 hours a day for anyone at risk of experiencing domestic or sexual violence. See a directory of domestic violence programs here.